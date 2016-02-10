BRIEF-Apivio provides update on Nuri bid
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value
Feb 10 Alk Abello A/S :
* ALK's partner, MSD, submits US license application for investigational house dust mite SLIT-tablet
* Submission of the BLA entitles ALK to a minor non-disclosed milestone payment from MSD
* Payment does not change ALK's financial outlook for 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Also guiding q3 asms to grow between three and seven percent