Feb 10 Alk Abello A/S :

* ALK's partner, MSD, submits US license application for investigational house dust mite SLIT-tablet

* Submission of the BLA entitles ALK to a minor non-disclosed milestone payment from MSD

* Payment does not change ALK's financial outlook for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

