BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
Feb 10 Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that unit Gabetti Agency signed an agreement with Independent State of Coffee, a food store and cafeteria chain
* Unit to assist Independent State of Coffee in its ten-year development plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.