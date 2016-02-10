LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Vinod Vasan is returning to UBS as co-head of debt capital markets client solutions, the Europe Middle East and Africa, after a stint of almost six years at Deutsche Bank.

Vasan left UBS to join Deutsche Bank in 2010 as European head of financial institutions debt capital markets.

He was subsequently promoted to global head of FIG origination in September 2013 and global co-head of debt origination in March 2015.

Vasan resigned from Deutsche Bank on Tuesday.

