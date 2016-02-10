BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Vinod Vasan is returning to UBS as co-head of debt capital markets client solutions, the Europe Middle East and Africa, after a stint of almost six years at Deutsche Bank.
Vasan left UBS to join Deutsche Bank in 2010 as European head of financial institutions debt capital markets.
He was subsequently promoted to global head of FIG origination in September 2013 and global co-head of debt origination in March 2015.
Vasan resigned from Deutsche Bank on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.