BRIEF-360 Capital Total Return Fund is undertaking a placement to institutional investors
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
Feb 10(Reuters) -
* Deputy general prosecutor of the Russian Federation said in a statement that he approved indictment in a criminal case against former co-owner and chairman of the management board of Mosoblbank, Viktor Yanin, as well as Andrzej Malczewski and Yuliya Zedina
* Prosecutor's statement says that they have been accused of committing a crime under part 4 art. 159 of the criminal code (fraud)
* The statement says that, according to the investigation, Yanin, Malczewski and Zedina embezzled from Mosoblbank over 68 billion roubles ($864.89 million)
* The fraud was conducted by transferring deposits to account of banking holding, statement says
* The criminal case was passed to the Izmailovo district court for consideration, statement says
Source text - bit.ly/1Lhgyca
Further company coverage:
($1 = 78.6225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.