Feb 11 Regnon SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Wiwex invest s.r.o. sold 238,550 shares of company in privately negotiated transaction on Jan. 26

* Wiwex invest lowered its stake in company to 4.99 percent from 9.99 percent (477,088 shares)

