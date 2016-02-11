Feb 11 Infovide Matrix SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, DahliaMatic Sp. z o.o., signed a deal with Poland's Agency for Restructuring and Modernisation of Agriculture (ARMA) for delivery of Oracle software maintenance services

* The value of the deal is 20.3 million zlotys ($5.2 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9252 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)