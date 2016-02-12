UPDATE 2-Sporadic violence in Johannesburg as South Africans protest against Zuma
* Fitch downgrades South Africa credit rating (Adds Fitch downgrade, police, details)
Feb 12Banco Di Desio e Della Brianza SpA :
* Reported on Thursday FY operating income of 470.8 million euros
* FY net profit of 38.2 million euros
* CET1 ratio at 10.8 pct
* Proposes dividend of 0.0846 euros per ordinary share and of 0.1016 euro per savings share
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch downgrades South Africa credit rating (Adds Fitch downgrade, police, details)
ZAGREB, April 7 Croatia's Constitutional Court on Friday rejected local banks' request to assess whether a law forcing lenders to convert Swiss franc loans into euros is in line with the constitution.
April 7 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, said on Friday its Chief Operating Officer Darryl White will step up to be chief executive in November, succeeding Bill Downe who will retire.