BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Aktia Bank Abp :
* Q4 operating profit 11.1 million euros ($12.6 million) versus 12.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 net commission income 18.9 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 net interest income 23.7 million euros versus 25.3 million euros year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 0.54 euro per share and a return of capital of 0.10 euro per share
* Operating profit for 2016 is expected to reach an about similar level as in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017