BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board
Feb 12 Melhus Sparebank :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q4 net interest income of 32.3 million Norwegian crowns versus 31.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses was 2.4 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit was 9.4 million crowns versus 22.6 million crowns year ago
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017