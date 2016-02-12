BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board
Feb 12 Wierzyciel SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q4 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys ($281,459.50) versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 315,673 zlotys versus 233,718 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 135,053 zlotys versus 48,735 zlotys a year ago


($1 = 3.9082 zlotys)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017