SinnerSchrader AG

* Said on Thursday had decided to resume with immediate effect its share buyback programme which terminated on Dec.31, 2015

* Renewed programme is limited to an equivalent value of 0.7 million euros ($791,770.00)

* It shall terminate on Aug. 31

