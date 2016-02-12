Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret :
* Said on Thursday that FY 2015 revenue of 128.8 million lira ($44.02 million) versus 104.0 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 39.9 million lira versus 27.6 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.9258 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)