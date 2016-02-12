Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Turk Telekom says:
* 2016 sales seen growing 7 to 9 percent, excluding "construction revenue adjustment"
* Consolidated EBITDA expected to be between 5.5 billion lira and 5.7 billion lira
* Consolidated CAPEX at about 3.2 billion lira Further company coverage: (Istanbul newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)