BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board
Feb 12 Pegroco Invest AB :
* Said on Thursday had sold entire holding in Diakrit International Ltd to News Corp Australia
* Transaction brings company about 140.0 million Swedish crowns ($16.72 million) in cash
Source text: bit.ly/1PQUXNl

($1 = 8.3746 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017