Feb 12 Lotus Bakeries NV :

* Said it has decided to invest in a third production hall in Lembeke (Belgium) which will have sufficient capacity for a maximum of four production lines

* First Lotus Biscoff line in this facility will go into operation in H1 2017

* Has decided to invest in a totally new Lotus Biscoff factory in the USA; scheduled to go into operating in 2019

