Darryl White named CEO of BMO Financial Group
April 7 The Bank of Montreal said on Friday that it named Darryl White as chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, effective Nov. 1.
Feb 12 Groothandelsgebouwen NV :
* Reports FY rental revenue of 12.5 million euros ($14.0 million) versus 14.5 million euros a year ago
* FY occupancy rate is 71.2 percent versus 82.3 percent year ago
* FY net result after taxes is 10.0 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago
* No dividend proposal for FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/20sAuQt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Adequate liquidity levels will enable it to pursue its funding plan
COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lankan shares rose for a ninth straight session on Friday to close at their highest in nearly four months helped by positive sentiment over continued foreign buying in blue chip stocks.