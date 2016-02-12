Feb 12 Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Board appoints Daniela Garnero Santanche chairman of the board

* Daniela Garnero Santanche was already member of the board and CEO

* Board acknowledges cannot complete preliminary activities for shareholders approval of the acquisition of the business unit of magazines "Novella 2000" and "Visto" by Feb. 28 via unit Visibilia Magazine Srl

* If acquisition will not be approved by Feb. 28, the termination clause will not be fulfilled in case of purchase by Visibilia Srl or Visibilia Editore Holding Srl

* Board initiated exploratory discussions in order to check availability of Visibilia Srl or Visibilia Editore Holding Srl to buy 100 percent of Visibilia Magazine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)