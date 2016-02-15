RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 JR Invest SA :
* Q4 revenue of 1.2 million zlotys ($306,700) versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 66,990 zlotys versus 816,961 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 4.5 million zlotys versus 704,243 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9128 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: