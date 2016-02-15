UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Wolford AG :
* Said on Friday H1 revenue up 9 pct at 79.24 million euros ($88.9 million)
* H1 EBIT loss 0.28 million euros vs profit 3.17 million euros year ago
* H1 loss after tax 0.90 million euros versus profit 1.38 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.