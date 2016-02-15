RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 Mennica Skarbowa SA :
* Said on Sunday that it reported Q4 revenue of 28.0 million zlotys ($7.2 million) versus 17.7 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 260,938 zlotys versus loss of 104,473 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 120,000 zlotys versus loss of 115,917 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9135 zlotys)
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: