Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Makolab SA :
* Reported on Friday Q4 revenue of 5.8 million zlotys ($1.5 million) versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 312,670 zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9160 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order