Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Xplus SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q4 revenue of 6.6 million zlotys versus 4.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 370,670 zlotys versus 989,261 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 586,718 zlotys versus 714,304 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order