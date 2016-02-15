Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Dase SA :
* Said on Saturday that it reported Q4 revenue of 957,895 zlotys ($244,473) versus 279,933 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 175,622 zlotys versus loss of 370,516 zlotys a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1PLUoAW
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9182 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order