Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 15 Easycall.pl SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q4 revenue of 4.6 million zlotys ($1.17 million) versus 3.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 133,081 zlotys versus profit 229,175 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9211 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order