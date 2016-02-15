BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
Feb 15 Italian banks:
* The country's banking index ends up 3.9 percent on Monday
* Shares in Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna rise 10 percent, in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena increase 9.2 percent, while those in Banco Popolare end up 7.3 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year