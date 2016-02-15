BRIEF-Intage Holdings announces change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as new auditor to replace KPMG AZSA LLC, effective June 27
Feb 15 Mediaset Spa:
* the broadcaster's advertising revenues in Italy rose by just over 2 percent in January, Giuliano Adreani, head of the Publitalia unit said on the sidelines of a presentation in Milan Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as new auditor to replace KPMG AZSA LLC, effective June 27
* Says it formed business and capital alliance with NewingSoft Inc, with details to be decided