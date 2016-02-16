BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
Feb 16 Norilsk Nickel :
* Sets placement date for ten-year 15 billion rouble ($195.57 million) BO-05 series bonds to Feb. 19
* Coupon rates of 2-20 coupon periods will be equal to first coupon rate
* Gazprombank is underwriter of the placement
($1 = 76.6993 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
