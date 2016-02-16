UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Hortico SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 25.4 million zlotys ($6.5 million) versus 26.9 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 339,342 zlotys versus profit of 2.4 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9378 zlotys)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.