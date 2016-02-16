BRIEF-Guangxi Radio and Television's chairman resigns due to change in job role
April 16 Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Corp Ltd
Feb 16 Artnews SA :
* Reported on Monday Q4 revenue of 11.9 million zlotys ($3.02 million) versus 5.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 6.6 million zlotys versus loss of 2.2 million zlotys year ago
* Said the acquisition of Art in America LCC, BAM Modern LLC, and Antiques LCC in Oct. 2015 had a significant impact on the growth of its revenue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9430 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 16 Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Corp Ltd
* Q1 net profit 7 million rials versus 12.6 million rials year ago