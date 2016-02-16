Feb 16 Artnews SA :

* Reported on Monday Q4 revenue of 11.9 million zlotys ($3.02 million) versus 5.7 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 net loss of 6.6 million zlotys versus loss of 2.2 million zlotys year ago

* Said the acquisition of Art in America LCC, BAM Modern LLC, and Antiques LCC in Oct. 2015 had a significant impact on the growth of its revenue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9430 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)