Feb 16 DOCOMO Digital GmbH:

* Announcement on the result of the public acquisition offer for the shares in net mobile AG

* Says total of 949,104 net mobile shares (representing approx. 7.62 pct of share capital) was tendered into public acquisition offer

* Shareholding of approx. 87.36 pct at beginning of acceptance period together with shares tendered into public acquisition offer represent approx. 94.98 pct of share capital of net mobile