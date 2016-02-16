UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Internity SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 23.3 million zlotys ($5.9 million) versus 19.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 589,886 zlotys versus 702,368 zlotys a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/20AM4ZF
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9396 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.