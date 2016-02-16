Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 Netwise SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 2.5 million zlotys ($634,807.78) versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 56,946 zlotys versus 200,918 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9382 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order