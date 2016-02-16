Feb 16 Industrial Milk Company SA :

* Said on Monday that preliminary FY 2015 consolidated revenue up 1 percent year on year to $140.0 million

* Total debt as of Dec. 31 2015 down by 22 percent year on year to $98.7 million

* Preliminary FY 2015 sales in crop farming segment up 4 percent year on year to $134.7 million

* Preliminary FY 2015 sales in dairy farming segment down by 39 percent year on year to $4.8 million

