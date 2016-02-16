Feb 16 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :

* FY operating profit (EBIT) increased by around 30 percent to 9.61 million euros ($10.74 million)

* Expects for 2015/16 also significant profit increase

* FY profit after tax increased by 73 percent to 4.03 million euros