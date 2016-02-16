BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
Feb 16 Runicom SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 net loss of 323,921 zlotys ($82,240.59) versus loss 199,121 zlotys a year ago
* Said decided not to consolidate financial results
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9387 zlotys)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.