Feb 16 Mediacap SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 23.8 million zlotys ($6.03 million) versus 21.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 1.9 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys a year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9492 zlotys)