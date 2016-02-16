UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** France ready to sell 14 pct Peugeot stake, Bloomberg says
** Bloomberg cites anonymous source
** PSA Peugeot Citroen declines to comment to Reuters
** Shares briefly trade down 5.1 pct
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.