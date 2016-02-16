Feb 16 Your Image SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 224,617 zlotys ($56,923) versus 248,505 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss was 17,523 zlotys versus a profit of 64,405 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.9460 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)