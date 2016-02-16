Feb 16 ICP Group SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 11.9 million zlotys ($3.0 million) versus 7.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss was 341,687 zlotys versus loss of 50,548 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9451 zlotys)