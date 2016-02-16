BRIEF-Guangxi Radio and Television's chairman resigns due to change in job role
April 16 Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Corp Ltd
Feb 16 ICP Group SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 11.9 million zlotys ($3.0 million) versus 7.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 341,687 zlotys versus loss of 50,548 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9451 zlotys)
April 16 Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Corp Ltd
* Q1 net profit 7 million rials versus 12.6 million rials year ago