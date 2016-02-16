Feb 16 Magnifico SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q4 revenue of 177,731 zlotys ($45,025) versus 626,798 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 552,362 zlotys versus loss of 149,337 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9474 zlotys)