* A shareholder of Russian pharmacy chain A5 banker Roman Avdeev will receive 20 pct or a little less in a united company following merger with Pharmacy Chain 36.6, a source familiar with the merger told Reuters

* The merger process is going well, Avdeev's shares as a result will reach 20 pct or a little less, the source said

* Pharmacy Chain 36.6 spokesman has not yet responded to Reuters written request, Avdeev declined to comment

* In mid-Jan. Pharmacy Chain 36.6 and A5 agreed on merger

* In the beginning of Feb. Pharmacy Chain 36.6 said it will hold shareholders' meeting in the beginning of March to consider sale of shares for up to 10 billion roubles ($129.13 million) to Rossium Concern, which belongs to Avdeev

