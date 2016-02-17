BRIEF-Lysogene: As of March 31, cash amounted to 27.0 million euros
* As of March 31, 2017, cash amounted to 27.0 million euros ($28.6 million), compared to 6.4 million euros on December 31, 2016
Feb 17 Polfa SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 3.1 million zlotys($785,300) versus 13.7 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss was 2.2 million zlotys versus loss of 9.7 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9477 zlotys)
* Co and Institut Bergonie start phase 2 part of the METROmaJX trial