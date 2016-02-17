UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Sintercast AB :
* Q4 revenue 17.2 million Swedish crowns versus 15.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 4.4 million crowns versus 3.5 million crowns year ago
* Proposed 2015 ordinary dividend of 2.0 crowns per share (1.5 crown per share) plus an extraordinary dividend of 1.5 crown per share (0.7 crown per share) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.