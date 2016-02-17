UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trading on NewConnect shares of Abpol Company Polska SA as of May 19 unless until May 16 the company publishes its financial reports for Q3 2015 and Q4 2015
* Resolved to suspend trading of Abpol Company Polska's shares until the day after the company publishes the financial reports for Q3 2015 and Q4 2015 or until May 19 if the company won't fulfill these conditions
Source text - bit.ly/249E8Dn
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.