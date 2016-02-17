Feb 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trading on NewConnect shares of ALFA STAR SA as of May 19 unless until May 16 the company publishes its financial reports for Q3 2015 and Q4 2015 and fulfils condition from WSE's resolution from Feb. 3

* Resolved to suspend trading of ALFA STAR's shares until the day after the company fulfils all conditions required by WSE or until May 19 if the company won't fulfill these conditions

