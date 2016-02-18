Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 18 Kudelski SA :
* FY revenue and other operating income 950.8 million Swiss francs versus 886.7 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY operating income 81.2 million Swiss francs versus 61.2 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY net income 49.3 million Swiss francs versus 33.4 million Swiss francs year ago
* Sees 2016 revenues of around 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion)
* Sees 2016 operating income at 75 to 90 million Swiss francs
* Proposing an increased cash distribution (dividend) of 0.35 Swiss francs per bearer share (+16 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order