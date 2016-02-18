UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 18 AccorHotels Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin tells a conference call:
* Visibility on Q1 bookings in France remains low
* Ebit in Brazil unlikely to further deteriorate in 2016 despite still difficult economic climate
* EBIT in Brazil fell 50 percent in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.