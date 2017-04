Feb 18 Antevenio SA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY net revenue 23.0 million euros versus 20.7 million euros ($23.03 million)

* Antevenio confirms the outlook announced at its interim results and anticipates further improvement in its operating results in H2 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1SSHJSK

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8988 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)