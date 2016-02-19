UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :
* Q4 revenue of 133.9 million euro versus 125 million euro ($139.0 million) in Reuters poll
* Q4 net profit of 15.1 million euro versus loss of 6.4 million euro year ago
* Q4 EBIT of 6.5 million euro versus loss of 1.0 million euro a year ago
* Says dividend proposal of 0.11 euro per share for year 2015
* Expects to report higher EBITE in 2016 versus 2015
* Sees 2016 increase of the EBITE pct of revenue
* Sees 2016 net financing costs around 1-2 million euro
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures 8-9 million euro
* Sees 2016 tax rate around 35 pct
* Sees 2016 depreciation and amortisation 8-9 million euro Source text: [bit.ly/1mLiByT] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.