Feb 19 Solteq Plc :

* Q4 revenue 20.4 million euros ($22.7 million) versus 12.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 230,000 euros versus 909,000 euros year ago 2016 

* Proposes to annual general meeting that no dividend will be paid from financial period 2015.

* Turnover is expected to grow significantly compared to financial year 2015

* Operating result before non-recurring is expected to grow compared to financial year 2015. Source text for Eikon:

